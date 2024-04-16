Manchester’s Band and Choir Director Josh Hall rebuilds music program

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Josh Hall is the Music Director for Manchester Local School District. He directs both the Middle School and High School Band and Choir.

Hall attended school at Portsmouth West. He didn’t grow up with a musical family but joined the band in sixth grade because of his brother’s encouragement. Following high school he attended and graduated from Morehead State University.

Hall is in his fifth year of a teaching career and his second year in the Manchester school district. He is passionate about music and is working persistently to rebuild the music programs in Manchester. Hall previously taught band at Sciotoville East in Portsmouth, where he got his first “taste” of reforming a music program.

