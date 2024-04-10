Rebuild plans will be up to the county

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The spring storms that rushed through Adams County on April 2 left a trail of extensive damage, much of it caused by a confirmed EF1 tornado that started near the intersection of Brier Ridge Road and Robinson Hollow Road and lifted near Adams Lake State Park, according to the National Weather Service. Houses and property were destroyed but many county residents were saddened by the extensive damage done to the historic Kirker Covered Bridge.

The following information about the Kirker Bridge was provided by Tom Cross, Director of the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau.

“We are saddened to report that the historic Kirker Covered Bridge sustained serious damage as a result of the tornado that swept through Adams County, Ohio, on the night of April 2. The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau has maintained and repaired the bridge for the past 14 years,” said Cross. Below is a brief history of the most recent upgrades, maintenance, and repairs to the bridge since 2010.

