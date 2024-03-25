Lincoln Shane Mullenix, 53, passed peacefully Sunday March 24, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. Shane was born on July 24, 1970 in Greenfield, Ohio to Betty Cadwallader and John Mullenix. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John and Patty Mullenix; and sister Brandy Mullenix.

In 2001 Shane married the love of his life, Debbie Mullenix. Shane and Debbie together had five beautiful children. Shane was a very loving husband, father, and Papaw to his family. He enjoyed the outdoors. You could find him in his down time from work fishing, golfing or cooking for his friends and family in the back yard. For the past eight years he has been enjoying traveling the country with his wife. He was part of the natural gas industry. Shane loved all of his employees and friends on the job. He will forever be known as “Boss” in many states.

He is survived by his mother and step father, Betty Cadwallader and Andy Crawford of West Union; wife Debbie Mullenix of West Union; sons Casey Mullenix and Alecia Kennedy of Seaman and Wade Shoemaker of Wyoming; daughters Macy Mullenix and Dean Robbers of Peebles, Kristian Allen and Rex of Winchester and Desire Foster of Seaman; brothers Mark Edingfield and Brenda of Michigan, Jeff Mullenix and Mandy of Hillsboro, Matt Mullenix and LeAnn of Hillsboro, Jamie Mullenix of Washington Courthouse and Brandon Crawford and Monica of West Union; sisters, Renee Mullenix of West Union and Lisa Massie and Rick of Washington Courthouse; special sister in law, Becky Caplinger and Jeff; grandchildren, Kylie Roades and Cole, Brayden Allen, Sawer Allen, Willow Foster, Luther Foster and Ivory Foster; great grandchildren Grayson Roades and soon to be first namesake Lincoln Bradley Mullenix.

The family will be having a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.