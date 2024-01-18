Youth and mental health issues at forefront

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

In December 2021, US Surgeon General Vivek Murphy issued a public health advisory regarding youth and mental health, calling for “an all-of-society effort, including policy, institutional, and individual changes in how we view and prioritize mental health.” In a 2023 report from Talkspace, “63% of the Talkspace provider team says that, overall, student mental health seems even worse today than it was in 2020-2022. Only 8% said that things appear to have gotten better.”

In 2021, a group of clinicians from the University of Cincinnati, supported by the Adams County Health Department, initiated the Together We Care youth program to provide mental health support to the youth in Adams County. Dr. Kaitlyn Bruns from the University of Cincinnati explains, “At the inception of the program, staff focused on providing individual mental health treatment through therapy and/or medication management to youth experiencing mental health symptoms.” As the program developed, they began to identify other areas of need. One identified need was for caregivers to learn parenting skills and provide general information about mental health disorders.

The program developed a Caregiver Talk Series. This eight-session series “aims to provide important information to anyone in the community who interfaces with youth experiencing mental health concerns.”

Schaye Cross, Youth Services Coordinator at the Adams County Health Department, explained that topics for the series were chosen based on surveys caregivers completed at the Adams County back-to-school health fair held in August. Cross noted that they also use the information provided by referrals in the school system and courts where they see patterns.

The caregiver series began in October of 2023 with no engagement but generated interest as it progressed. January’s meeting drew many participants with the topic Understanding Mental Health Disorders in Youth. The series is held on the first Monday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the courthouse and runs until May, with the final presentation on May 6 (remaining schedule below).

• February 5 – Depression and Suicide Awareness in Youth

• March 4 – Helping Youth Manage Grief and Loss

• April 1 – Parenting Your Teen

• May 6 – Parenting Youth with Anxiety

Presenters for the talk series include Dr. Kaitlyn Bruns, one of the lead therapists from UC Health, and Ms. Elana Abelson, MA, a University of Cincinnati clinical psychology student. Both ladies have provided services through the Together We Care Program and are deeply committed and passionate about serving Adams County.

In-person participation is encouraged, but the program is also offered virtually through Zoom. Attendance certificates are provided to those who require them. A themed gift basket is raffled for in-person participants. Registration is strongly encouraged so that enough resources will be on hand.

Cross encourages anyone interested in helping youth to come. She suggested the series for teachers, community members, Sunday School teachers, parents, and anyone working with young people.

Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel, speaking about the partnership with UC, said, “This is an extension of the whole program – and I think it shows the collaboration of the community that we focus on kids, but kids are only half the formula. Half the formula is parents.” Hablitzel explained that there is value in strengthening the family. He said, “This is a good start to that.”

Hablitzel said mental health is a public health issue. The collaboration with UC also extends to adults interested in meeting with a psychiatrist. Cross said we have those doctors available for parents who might also need them. “We made that connection with UC,” said Hablitzel. He explained that telepsychiatry is available at the Health Department, the courthouse, and the jail. Addressing the needs of adults, Hablitzel said, “If there are mental health needs, we have the capacity and would love to see them.” He works with primary care physicians to help patients with their mental health needs, see a psychiatrist, and manage their care through their primary.

Hablitzel spoke highly of the clinicians from UC and their dedication and service to Adams County. He’s encouraged by the stirred interest and said, “This is a resource that doesn’t cost anyone.” Cross piggybacked, “The courthouse has allowed us to have these meetings, so that’s been a good resource just finding space to have them.”

“I think family is the key,” said Hablitzel. He explained the struggles of many families with an added component of substance disorders. He said, “It’s with kids and the adults. There’s quite a lot of moving parts.”