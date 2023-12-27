Operation Better Together chosen as one of six programs for National Award

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“This is a typical Tuesday here,” said Adams County Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. The court’s classroom is full of students receiving credit recovery. Miss Wilson is tutoring a child in reading. Community Coordinator Kyle Plymesser picked up a child and took her to school because her parents could not do so. Latte, the court dog, was wandering around, greeting folks, happy as can be. Individuals were getting information about the Justice Bus.

After the children left the court classroom, 210 participants received counseling from a local pastor. The Adams County Health Department was working on a community service project to take place on Friday. A large wreath was placed outside the courthouse – making it cheerful and inviting for the holiday season. Transportation was being coordinated for the HOPE program, which provides extracurricular activities for kids involved in the system. A citizen brought in a backpack for a child for their first night away from home. CASA was doing a background check to expedite a kinship placement. And, of course, court proceedings as usual. Grooms said, “It’s amazing what we do in a day. We don’t do it to get recognition – we just do it. And I feel like that is why we were chosen.”

Adams County organizations working together for the betterment of the community – Operation Better Together. The Rural Justice Collaborative (RJC) Advisory Council recently announced the Operation Better Together program was chosen as one of the best rural justice projects in the nation.

“The Rural Justice Collaborative (RJC) Advisory Council has selected Operation Bteer Togetherin Adams County, Ohio, as one of six new Rural Justice Innovation Sites. These are the country’s most innovative rural justice programs, which will serve as models for other communities. The RJC initiative will provide resources to enable other communities to replicate these Innovation Sites’ successes. “Rural community leaders often don’t have the resources to develop programs from scratch, but we know that many rural justice leaders, like those from OBT, have found innovative solutions to their complex problems. Before this, there has been no nationally concerted effort for justice leaders and their collaborators in other sectors to share what they know. The Innovation Sites provide a framework that others can build from,” said Tara Kunkel, Executive Director of Rulo Strategies, which organized the RJC in partnership with the National Center for State Courts (NCSC).”

“Over the next year, the RJC will work with OBT to create educational materials that it will feature in an online resource center. Thanks to funding from SJI, the program will also offer visits to leaders from other communities and participate in regional conferences. “The RJC will provide a vast knowledge pool filled with actionable content which individual communities may not have the resources to compile on their own,” said Kristina Bryant of Rulo Strategies.”

Debra Plymail, Director of Ohio Means Jobs in Adams and Brown County, explained, “I believe this award recognizes our outstanding efforts and commitment to promoting collaboration in our rural community. Operation Better Together has demonstrated exceptional dedication to fostering community connections and positively impacting the lives of those in need. This simple but innovative approach and effective teamwork have set a benchmark for excellence in rural initiatives. This award represents the Committee’s ability to create positive change and build a more just and interconnected community. I want to congratulate our team members on winning the Rural Justice Collaborative award – well done!”

Danielle Poe, Director of Behavioral Health for thr Adams County Ohio Valley School District and formerly the Adams County Health Department, said, “Operation Better Together is the essence of a movement. This movement is where we see people come together who not only recognize the needs of our community and become burdened by them but also take action together. Adams County has quite the track record for being a community that cares. This nationally recognized model proves that change happens when we care and work together.”