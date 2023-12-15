By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

There are still plenty of names left for our Merry and Bright Christmas Cheer 2023 for residents of Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Ohio. The list is posted on our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/adamscountyseniors. Please call Teresa at 937-544-3979 Ext. 104 for your selected person(s). Thank you for your support.

Upcoming dates to remember:

· December 21 – Free Lunch & Game Day. Sponsors will provide a free lunch and call the numbers for Fun Bingo with prizes and begins at 11:30 a.m. Thank you to this month’s sponsors: Adams County Regional Medical Center and Heartland Hospice.

· December 22 – Our office will be closing at 1 p.m. for our staff holiday gathering and end of year celebration.

· December 25 and 26 – Our office will be closed in celebration of the holidays.

From Caring Places Management – Unique Gift Ideas For Seniors

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it is time to decide on the perfect gift for your loved ones. Gifts for seniors can sometimes be challenging, especially because many seniors feel they already have everything they need

Meal Delivery System – Meal delivery systems take all the guesswork out of cooking by delivering meals to your door. This is a great gift for seniors because it provides convenience, eliminates chores, and offers delicious and nutritious meals.

Heated Blanket – Heated blankets use electricity to provide extra warmth you can’t get from a regular blanket. Heated blankets can be used every day and are one of the most practical gifts for seniors.

Shower Seat – A shower seat provides convenience and stability in any shower. It is a great gift for seniors because they often don’t realize how much they need one until they use it.

Book of the Month Club – A book of the month club is a subscription service that sends a new book or collection of books each month. Book clubs can be a great way for seniors to be exposed to great reads.

Art Set – An art set can be anything from a painting set to a clay-making kit to a calligraphy set. Art sets are one of the best holiday gifts for seniors because they can use them year-round and stay busy.

Comfy Slippers – Comfy slippers are something that everyone could use in their wardrobe. Give the gift of comfort and warmth to a senior this year with a nice pair of slippers.

Custom Photo Album – If you know your loved one has a box full of old photos, a custom album can be the perfect gift. Mix old and new photos to create a totally personalized holiday gift.

Game Set – Games make great holiday gifts for seniors. Game sets like board games, chess, or bingo can keep seniors entertained long after the holiday season is over.

Magazine Subscription – A magazine subscription is a great option if your loved one is interested in a topic like golf, fashion, or entertainment. This provides seniors with new material to read each month that will keep their mind active.

Finding the Perfect Gifts – These are just a few holiday gift ideas for the senior in your life. You know your loved one best. If you want to make this year’s gift extra special, think about adding a hand-decorated card or creating your own gift wrapping. The most important part of gift-giving is the thought that goes into it.

Just A Thought: “Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away.” ~Norman Wesley Brooks