Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting an upcoming Adams County Food for All mobile pantryfor Adams county residents in need of food on Tuesday, December 19.

Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 836 Boyd Avenue in West Union. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Any questions, call (513) 672-3720.