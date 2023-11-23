By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

While most seniors in high school are out having fun, getting ready for graduation, and planning their senior trips, Matt Isaac of Isaac’s Contracting LLC was working six days a week. At age 33, Isaac owns and operates a successful business in Adams County.

Interacting with Isaac leaves this reporter (and customer) in awe. He’s not only a problem solver in the technical aspects of construction, Isaac’s a creative and “out of the box” thinker. His attention to detail and commitment to quality made him a standout for unsung heroes.

Neither of Isaac’s parents were contractors. He picked up skills and proved to be a natural. Attending high school at the Ohio Valley CTC, Isaac and a friend started building pole barns and garages. Before his 18th birthday, he received a call from a company in Florida. He explained that the call came on Thursday, and they wanted him to start work the following Monday. Off he went on an eight-month contract working over 80-hour weeks. Baptism by fire, Isaac was given a company truck, phone, and blueprints and let loose to figure things out. He said on his 18th birthday, his Mom sent him a Bible and a hundred dollars – he still has the Bible.

After returning from Florida, Isaac attended the Scioto Career Technical Center’s Powerline program and immediately went to work in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. From there, he was hired at Adams County Rural Electric and worked for himself on the side. Eventually, he determined it was time to start his own company and formed an LLC.

Running a business has its challenges, and Isaac is no stranger to the difficulty of balancing being on jobs and supervising jobs. He said, “You’re here, and you’re there.” He enjoys the flexibility of his work schedule but adds, “You’re never really on vacation.”

“We take pride in everything we do,” said Isaac, who has a great crew working for him. He has vision and explains, “I can look at the way something is going to look when it’s a finished product.” Isaac admits that his “wheels” are always turning. Listening to him work out a problem is critical thinking in action.

Isaac resides in West Union with wife Karen and their three children. His parents are Dale and Betty Isaac of Peebles. Isaac’s little son Preston is often by Dad’s side, learning the tricks of the trade. Preston points out houses in Adams County, asking, “Dad, did you build that one?”

“I like to work with my hands and then see what we’ve built – you can mold it – shape it,” said Isaac. He continued, “Quality is the biggest thing. If it’s not right – we take it apart and fix it.” Isaac takes genuine pride in all he does and concludes, “Once I went to work for myself – I never turned back.”