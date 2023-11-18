By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Free Lunch and Game Day, November 16 starting at 11:30 a.m. here at the Senior Center and sponsored by the Adams County Manor and Hospice of Hope. Any senior 60+ may come and participate in this event.

Happy Thanksgiving! All of us here at the Agency would like to wish all of you a very wonderful Thanksgiving celebration. The office will be closed on November 25 and 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving reminds us to pause and think of the things we are all grateful for. Many of us are grateful for family, for friends and good neighbors, our homes, good health, food on the table, warmth, and the ability to still live and celebrate the freedoms we have. Remember too, our Armed Services Personnel who have given us the ability to continue having these freedoms.

A huge congratulations to the Adams County Winners of the Area Agency on Aging, District 7, Inc. 41st Annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit held in Waverly, Ohio from October 16 – 20:

Victor Potts Best of Show (Professional):Pat Thompson of Adams County – “Boy in Tophat” (Oil)

Acrylic – Landscape(Professional): First Place- Elaine K. Lafferty “Lake Adams”

Oil – Portraits (Professional): First Place- Pat Thompson “Boy in Tophat”

Pencil ‐ Portraits(Professional): First Place- Pat Thompson “Grandad”

Photography – Animals and Birds: Third Place- Sharon Bell “In Bloom”

Photography – Portrait: First Place- Sharon Bell “Sisters Swinging and Smiling”

Essays, Adams County: First Place -Belinda Sininger “Flower Power”

Well done everyone! We are happy to acknowledge the talented people in our county.

Just A Thought: “Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” ~ William Arthur Ward