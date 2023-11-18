Jerry S. Dryden, 82, of Clayton, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 26, 1941 in Manchester, son of the late Albert and Betty Tomlin Dryden. He was the widower of the late Georgia McQuire Dryden. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and JoeBill Dryden.

Jerry was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed hunting and trap shooting.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Nickum, Brett (Kris) Dryden and Chandra (David) Keplinger; grandchildren, Jonathan, Adasia and Camara Dryden, Chelsey (Jeff) Brock, Kayla Nickum and Chase Courtney; seven great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sue) Dryden; sister, Joy (Mike) Sanders; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Dryden.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Dale Little will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.