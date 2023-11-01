Les Grooms,86, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born February 9, 1937 in West Union, son of the late Esten and Helen Hoop Grooms. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kay Wilson Grooms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Pitzer, Dorabelle Grooms and Grace Dehart; step-son, Brent Markwell; and a grandson, Kenny Markwell.

Les had multiple careers in his 86 years. He was an educator and former Principal for several school districts including Manchester, Peebles and West Union, an insurance Agent at Wilson’s Insurance, a Tax Preparer for H&R Block and part owner of Moyers Winery and Restaurant. His most valued calling was serving the Lord as an ordained Presbyterian Minister. He was the pastor for the Augusta Presbyterian Church for many years, a member of the former Presbyterian Church of Manchester and a current member of the Manchester Community Church. Les leaves behind a legacy that will be untouched and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Bob) Wulf: step-daughters April Markwell and Paige (Ray) Redmon; grandchildren, Brad (Tiana) Cummings, Heather (Cliff) Thatcher, Bobby (Ashley Fitzgerald) Wulf, Jason Cummings, Katie (Dustin) Church, Josh Redmon, Devin (Harley Silvia) Redmon, Jalyn (McKenzie) Smith and Ryan (Emily King) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Briana, Shelby, Braden, Jace, Xander, Jaycee, Payzlee, Kyndall, Kenlee, Easton, Kyzer, Connor, Jaron, Owen, Oakley, Hannah and Navy; brother-in-law, Jim Wilson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 11 a.m., until the time of the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Manchester Community Church, 405 W. 8th St., Manchester. Pastor David Sugarbaker will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Manchester Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions to the Manchester Food Bank.