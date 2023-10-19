Recipients of 2023 Community Development Block Grant

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County Deputy Sheriff Mike Estep saw a need for the county’s Fire Chiefs’ Association and working towards getting all departments compliant with the MARCs (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) portable radios. As president of the Association and an experienced grant writer, Estep completed the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant application and submitted it for the Commissioner’s review.

Estep reported that Adams County Director of Economic and Community Development Paul Worley contacted him a couple of months ago with good news. The Commissioners announced a “heartfelt congratulations to the Adams County Fire Chiefs’ Association on their well-deserved success in securing the 2023 Community Development Block Grant award for MARCs portable radios.” The statement continued praising the Association’s “commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response capabilities.”

On October 6, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office released a statement regarding the awarding of the CDBG and named the 51 communities who are recipients in 2023. Adams County’s award is $170,000. Worley explained that the grant is a federal grant that comes through the Housing and Urban Development Department. Then, the grant comes to the state level. Worley said, “It’s a formula grant, so each county gets different amounts of funding. We don’t have a lot of urban housing, so we don’t get some of the larger grants like Cleveland, Columbus, or Cincinnati.”

Worley elaborated on the grant breakdown. One hundred and forty thousand dollars goes to the Fire Chiefs’ Association for the MARCs radios. He said, “By 2025, those radios must be upgraded, or they are not going to be able to communicate with the other radios out there.” He complimented the Association for putting out a proposal with greater countywide impact. He said, “Those radios have a direct impact on every person.” Estep said he wanted “To make something work for everyone.”

Twenty-five thousand dollars will go back to the county for administrative purposes. And $5,000 goes into fair housing because there must be a housing component. Worley explained, “In Adams County, we contract with Southeast Ohio Legal Services in Portsmouth. If people have housing issues where they feel that they are being discriminated against, we have a contract where we can direct those people to consult with those legal folks.”

Worley explained that the CDBG is awarded every two years. Two years ago, Seaman Lions Club Park received the grant. Interested parties submit proposals to the County Commissioners. There is a process that includes newspaper announcements and two public meetings. Rules and guidelines are explained at a public hearing to inform folks who may want to submit a project. The County Commissioners choose the project based on a scoring rubric. Worley credits the leg work on this grant to his predecessor, Holly Johnson, and Deputy Estep. Worley submitted the grant and will work with the Ohio Department of Development to ensure proper accounting.

Estep said that the state of Ohio owns the MARCs, and our county pays a quarterly subscription fee. Adams County is not responsible for maintaining any of the sites. He said, “It will benefit eight fire departments out of the county.” This grant will allow each of the eight departments to purchase five radios.

Worley said, “Over the years, this Community Block Grant has done a lot of good.” The Commissioners’ statement continued to commend the Fire Chiefs’ Association “For their visionary approach to public safety and their tireless efforts in securing this vital funding. – This achievement reflects the strong sense of community and collaboration that defines Adams County, and it exemplifies our shared commitment to the well-being of our residents. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of the MARCs portable radios on emergency response efforts and the safety of our citizens.”