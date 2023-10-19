Peebles quarterback Keegan Puckett looks for running room as the Indians battled Manchester in junior high football action on October 12 at Veterans Stadium. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Junior high football action came to Veterans Stadium in Manchester on October 12 as the host Greyhounds welcomed in the Peebles Indians for a contest that was expected to be close and that is exactly how it turned out. With both teams scoring once in each half, the game eventually ended in a 14-14 tie.

The junior high Hounds got the scoring started on their first possession of the game, traversing 65 yards, and getting a three-yard scoring run from quarterback Bryce Young. The two-point try failed but the home side had an early 6-0 advantage.

The Indians had an answer for the Manchester score and it came on a big play with 1:56 left in the opening period. Quarterback Keegan Puckett found an open receiver, Cole Elliott, for the bomb, a 41-yard touchdown pass that combined with a pass to Leland Bailey on the two-point try gave the visitors an 8-6 lead.

The next Manchester possession drove to the Peebles 15 but ended when a Young pass was picked off by Elliott. On their ensuing possession, the Tribe pulled off an 80-yard scoring pass to Elliott but it was nullified by an illegal man downfield and the rest of the first half was a total defensive struggle, ending with Peebles still holding the two-point margin.

After a Peebles punt opened the third quarter, the Greyhounds quickly reclaimed the lead, getting a 60-yard touchdown pass from Young to Colton Arnett. Arnett added the two-point run and Manchester was up 14-8 with 4:47 left in the third.

Peebles answered right back on their next possession, taking just 37 seconds, getting another long pass to Elliott, setting up a 10-yard dash to paydirt by Kadien Larouge. The two-point try failed and the score was deadlocked at 14 as the third quarter ended.

A fourth quarter Peebles drive resulted in a first and goal from the Manchester 7, but an acrobatic, leaping interception in the end zone by the greyhounds’ Luke Rigdon snuffed out the scoring opportunity. With both sides looking for that go-ahead score, and after matching punts, the Greyhounds drove into Peebles territory but after ripping off a 37-yard run, Hunter Stephens was stripped of the ball and the Indians recovered, but they were stuck deep in their own territory.

The Indians tried to pass their way out of the deep hole. but that resulted in a Puckett attempt being picked off by Manchester’s Bentley Colvin on the game’s final play. After a quick consultation, it was decided that the game was over and would end in a 14-14 tie.