By Julia McCane-Knox

Have you heard of Storytime? This amazing program promotes reading, social, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Storytime is perfect for preschool children and families, encouraging a love of learning and books, and preparing them for kindergarten. Participants also get Enrichment Kits with book recommendations and activities for phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. During the week of September 24 – 30, children will learn about the letter C or D; the themes include dinosaurs, dogs, and clouds.

Get ready for two Dino-riffic Dinosaur Storytimes! On Tuesday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, we will say the “Five Enormous Dinosaurs” rhyme, create a Paper Plate Dinosaur Craft, play a Dinosaur Matching Game, and listen to “Dinosaurumpus” by Tony Mitton. On Thursday, September 28 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library, we will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider,” create a Paper Plate Handprint Dinosaur, play a Bean Bag Toss Game, and listen to “Old MadDino Had a Farm” by Becky Davies.

Dog Storytime will be on Wednesday, September 27 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing a song, make a craft, do a learning activity, and listen to stories. In addition, Cloud Storytime will be on Thursday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will say the “Clouds” poem, create a Rain Paper Craft, and listen to “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” by Judy Barrett.

Get ready for some fantastic programs at the Manchester Library. Families, get ready to unleash your inner artist at the upcoming Crafts and Creations event happening from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 26 at the Manchester Library. We offer a wide range of art supplies to help you unleash your creativity and produce your very own masterpieces. Teens, if you’re a fan of video games, you won’t want to miss our Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13 and 27 at the Manchester Library. This is your chance to compete against your friends and show off your racing skills! We’ll provide the controllers, so all you have to do is bring your A-game!

Join us for a Spooktacular reading challenge this fall. This program is for all ages and starts on Saturday, September 30, and ends on Tuesday, October 31. Sign up on the Beanstack app or pick up a reading log in the library. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and in the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times to win small bags of candy and tickets into the Grand Prize Drawing.

The Peebles Library Book Club will be on September 25 at 5:30 p.m. We’ll discuss “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut. Book Club is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and share your thoughts on this exciting book. Also, don’t forget to pick up the next book “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt at the front desk. We’ll discuss that book on Monday, October 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556– Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.