Larry W. Hawes, 81 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Larry was born on October 29, 1944, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late James “Jim” and Dora (Smith) Hawes. Larry worked at the power plant in Manchester, Ohio, until his retirement. He belonged to the Laborers Union Local #83, in Portsmouth and was a proud member of the Producers Stockyards in Hillsboro.

Larry is survived by his sons, Teddy and Christy Hawes of Peebles, Larry Hawes Jr. and Christy Hawes of Blue Creek and Rusty and Tara Hawes of Blue Creek. He will be dearly missed by his 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as his longtime friends, Randy Whisman, Gary Hoop and Jimmy Storer.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Marie (Conley) Hawes, whom he married on October 7, 1967, and who passed away on August 28, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher Hawes, who passed away on May 1, 2004; his brother, Harold Hawes; his sisters, Opal Storer and Ivy Hawes; and his sister-in-law, Bernice Hawes.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with CO Brewer officiating. Larry’s burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.