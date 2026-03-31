Lady Indians have perfect 3-0 first week

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Amanda Myers and her Peebles Lady Indians softball squad started their 2026 season in a big way last week, sweeping through a trio of non-conference outings, outscoring their opponents 41-6 in the process.

The Lady Indians opened their regular season on March 24 with a trip to Paint Valley and they handed the host Lady Bearcats a convincing 15-4 defeat. What looks to be a potent Peebles offense pounded out 14 hits, led by a huge day from sophomore Jerzi Tong, who went 4 for 5 with a double and drove home four runs. Junior Kendall Young was 3 for 5, scored twice and also drive home four runners. Junior Reese Davis went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI’s. In the center circle, senior lefty Kaelyn Musser got the win with six innings of work, not allowing an earned run, walking just one while striking out 10 Paint Valley hitters.

Two days later, the Lady Indians made it two in a row as they battered the Green Lady Bobcats by a final count of 13-2, again banging out 14 hits in a win. And again it was Jerzi Tong coming up big at the dish, going 3 for 4 witha two-bagger, scoring three times and driving home a pair. Peebles got two hits from Kaelyn Musser (including a triple), Kendall Myers and Kendall Young. Musser again got the win, firing seven innings of four-hit softball, allowing one earned run and fanning nine Lady Bobcats.

On Saturday, March 28, Coach Myers’ squad made it three consecutive non-conference victories, blanking the New Boston Lady Tigers by a final score of 13-0 in a run-rule win. It was the first career shutout for Musser in the circle, tossing five innings, allowing just two hits and fanning eight. At the plate, the big damage came from the bat of Kendall Myers, who went 4 for 4, homered, and drove home six runs. Riley Byers drove in three as the Lady Indians collected 14 hits for the third consecutive game.

With the three wins under their belt, the Lady Indians began Southern Hills Athletic Conference action this week, beginning with a Tuesday afternoon home contest with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. On Wednesday, it will be another non-conference tilt as as Peebles will host Eastern Pike, then right back in conference play on Thursday night with a trip to Fairfield.