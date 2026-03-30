Mary Gaffin, 90, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 20, 2026 at Meadowview Regional Hospital. She was born August 12, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late C.D. and Lucille (Hendrix) Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Gaffin and her son, Brian Gaffin.

Mary lived life with independence. A lifelong lover of books, she devoted her career to sharing that passion as a librarian at Manchester High School and the Adams County Public Library, retiring in 2024 at age 88. She enjoyed theater and travel, including her 90th birthday celebration in Paris.

Mary was a member of the Nathaniel Massie Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Above all, she cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories through baking, reading, and shared adventures. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, humor, and the way she made others feel valued.

She is survived by her children, Alana (Richard) Cropper and Edward (Janet) Gaffin; daughter-in-law Florence Gaffin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; and extended family.

Private graveside services were held. A public Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 12, 2026, from 2–4 p.m. at Wrightsville Church in Wrightsville, Ohio.