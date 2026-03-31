Donna Jean Spires, 79, of West Union, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026 at SOMC Inpatient Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born October 25, 1946 in West Union, daughter of the late Dillon and Josephine Bredon Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Spires; brother, Stephen Johnson; her ex-husband, father of her children, Glenn Spires.

Donna was a resident for 20 years at Eagle Creek Nursing Home, where she formed deep bonds and considered everyone there as her family. In her earlier years, she had a giving heart and found great joy in volunteering, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her kindness and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Jean (David) Kirker; grandchildren, Miranda Jean (Jimmy) Moles, Cody (Christina) Spires, Drew Spires and Shayna Striblen; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Rodney Moles, Timothy, Weston and Coleson Spires, Cambree, Andrew Jr. and Liberty Spires; her twin brother, Danny Gene (Janet) Johnson as well as many friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at the Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.