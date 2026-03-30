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ODOT Weekly Update

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he following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to impact traffic in Adams County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit OHGO.com for travel updates or follow ODOT District 9 on Facebook or X for current Adams County construction information.

State Route 247:

SR 247 Culvert ReplacementA culvert replacement project on SR 247 between Greenbrier Road and Calvary Road.

New Impacts: Beginning April 1- SR 247 will be closed

Detour: SR 247 to SR 785 to SR 73 to SR 770 to SR 247

Estimated completion: April 2

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