ODOT Weekly Update

he following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to impact traffic in Adams County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit OHGO.com for travel updates or follow ODOT District 9 on Facebook or X for current Adams County construction information.

State Route 247:

SR 247 Culvert Replacement — A culvert replacement project on SR 247 between Greenbrier Road and Calvary Road.

New Impacts: Beginning April 1- SR 247 will be closed

Detour: SR 247 to SR 785 to SR 73 to SR 770 to SR 247

Estimated completion: April 2