By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Sam Purdin feels an obligation to his family and community to protect and serve them. He said, “I can think of no greater role to do that than being Sheriff.”

Purdin resides in West Union with his wife and three youngest daughters. His eldest daughter lives in Winchester.

Working in law enforcement for 23 years and serving in the military makes Purdin a qualified candidate. Purdin’s resume includes the following:

• Patrol Officer (Village of Peebles) 2000-2002

• United States Navy Reserves (2001-2005)

• Chief of Police (Village of Peebles) 2002-2011

• Police Advisor with the US Department of Defense (Iraq 2008-2009)

• Police Advisor with the US Department of State (Afghanistan 2011-2012)

• Bailiff under the honorable Judge Foster

• Lieutenant (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

• US Special Deputy Marshal – Assigned to SOFAST (Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force Team) – Current

• Detective (Adams County Sheriff’s Office) – Current

Upon his return from Afghanistan, Purdin served in various roles for the Sheriff’s Department as detective, lieutenant, and Jail Administrator.

Purdin notes his military experience, supervisory and budget management skills and highlights his involvement as a US Special Deputy Marshal with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehensive Strike Force Team. SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement organization created to arrest the most violent felons in the Southern District of Ohio.

Coupled with his experience in law enforcement, Purdin is a successful real estate developer. He believes his keen knowledge of business practices will be an asset if elected Sheriff.

“I have the passion and motivation to serve my community and the humbleness to know that if elected as Sheriff, I am a public servant working for the people,” said Purdin.

Purdin relays that he and his family will run his campaign “with integrity, honesty, and kindness.”

A post on Purdin’s Facebook reads, “As Sheriff, I will continue to defend and support our constitution while prioritizing community-oriented policing, accountability, and fighting illegal drug activity. I am grateful for the mentorship of Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and the guidance of my faith in God, which instills in me the values of justice, compassion, and integrity.”

Purdin will fund his campaign and said, “I ask for my supporters’ votes rather than money.”