Hal Haines passed away peacefully on December 11, 2025. He was born on January 3, 1937, on the family farm near Dunkinsville, Ohio, to Paul and Reba Haines. He married Linda Nickoson in 1961.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Norma Thatcher. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Dr. Moriah Moffitt; his son, Thad Haines; his daughter-in-law, Johanna Gilstrap; and his brother-in-law, Ronald Thatcher.

His pride and joy were his grandchildren—Dr. Anika Moffitt, Sarah Moffitt, Erin Moffitt, and Harrison Moffitt—with whom he shared countless treasured moments.

He retired to Valrico, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf with the “Good Guys” four days a week.

Interment will be held at thr West Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, with his cousin, Reverend Richard Lloyd, conducting the service.

Donations may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in honor of Hal’s commitment to his faith and community. Contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 6162, Brandon, FL 33508.

Hal’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.