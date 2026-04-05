Senior Profile- Liam Purcell, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Liam Purcell
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Stacy Purcell, Brad Purcell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When it started pouring rain at a track meet and we all had to hide in the tent and I still ran the hurdles
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Radiohead
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Vinland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fantastic Mr. Fox”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Listening to music
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Long John Silver’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jeff Bezos
FUTURE PLANS:
Graduate college
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