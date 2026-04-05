Senior Profile- Liam Purcell, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Liam Purcell

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Stacy Purcell, Brad Purcell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hanging out with friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When it started pouring rain at a track meet and we all had to hide in the tent and I still ran the hurdles

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Radiohead

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Vinland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Listening to music

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Long John Silver’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jeff Bezos

FUTURE PLANS:

Graduate college