By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Are you ready to be on the gridiron as a Dragon? Or on the sideline cheering on the green and white? Well, now is your opportunity to be part of the 2023 West Union football program as either a player or cheerleader.

Second through 12th grade prospective football players can sign hp online (https://www.wufootball.com/sign-up-2023/) or in person Monday from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from now until August 10. Registration costs for second through eighth grade is $50, while high school age players register for $100.

The final cheerleading sign up for grades K-8 wiil be Thursday, July 27 at Freedom Field.from 7-8 p.m. with a registration cost of $75. In-person sign ups for high school cheer will begin July 27 from 7-8 p.m., continue July 28 from 6-8 p.m., July 31 from 6-8 p.m., August 1 from 6-8 p.m. August 3 from 6-8 p.m., August 4 from 6-8 p.m.. The last chance to sign up for cheer will be August 7 from 6-8 p.m.

If you have any questions about cheerleading sign ups, please contact Nikki Musser at (740) 352-9886.

The new director of WU Football for the 2023 season is Carl (Poppy) Mills and the Assistant Director is Randy Jones. The league rep is Amber Dawn Childress.

The 2023 coaching staff for West Union football will include:

– High School: Randy Jones, Todd Jarvis, Dakota Jarvis, Carl Mills

– Junior High: Jonathan Perrault, Mike Childress

– 5th-6th Grade: Daniel Phillips, Junior Helton, Mel Crocker

– Cheer: Nikki Musser, Amber Dawn Childress