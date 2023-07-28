“You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.” John 14:14

I have some good news today. You are not stuck in the position you find yourself in right now. You have the opportunity and the calling to rise above the troubles of today, to live in joy and contentment, and to encourage others to do the same. The neatest part is Jesus wants this for us too, and He will do the supernatural work. We simply decide to partner with Him.

I love when I meet a supporter who partners with me, who does hard work alongside me for a common goal. This person is wonderful when she challenges me and uplifts me at the proper times. This type of supporter, no matter how wonderful, has her limits. She might be tight on time or maybe her goals don’t exactly line up with mine. She has vision and energy but each of these has a finite reservoir. Some mission or ministry partners come and go, and that’s how it should be as seasons of life change, but there is one partner who surpasses them all.

Jesus told His disciples collectively but also with beautiful individuality: I will be your partner to the end of time. True, you won’t see me with your eyes, but you will feel the Holy Spirit, and you will see the proof of my activity. Partner with me and bear fruit of my existence.

It’s powerful to have a support when you need prayer and accountability for your health, your marriage, or your ministry. As wonderful as the women who walk this life with me are, no one will challenge me and encourage me as much as Jesus will because it’s with His heartbeat alone that I want to synchronize.

Jesus wants me to be the most Spirit filled wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and writer that I can be. He wants me to live in the promise, of whatever our Father has planted in my heart, Jesus will help me do it through the working of the Holy Spirit.

Jesus lived this life. He knows the pressures, and He knows the power of God. He whispers, come to me. Know the promises found in the Word. I am the Word. Partner with me which means know me, talk to me, listen to me, embrace me, trust me.

When my natural energies begin to flag, Jesus brings the supernatural to restore and to work from an overflow. I can attest that Jesus wants to deliver us from the problems that either we created or that life has thrown at us. He loves to answer prayers that bring glory to God and proof of His activity.

So where is it today that you need Jesus to do something-anything? Is it the words you speak that are laced with negativity and doubt? Is it a lack of contentment in the place He has planted you? Is it fear of speaking truth? Is it hoping for a change in your marriage? Is it anxiety over the next step? Is it needing grace to accept a pause? He says, IF it is in agreement with my heart, ask and I will do anything. I can personally promise that He is faithful, and He will answer. After all He choose us first to be a spokesperson, an ambassador of His amazing works.

“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit—fruit that will last—and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you.” John 15:16