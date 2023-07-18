Highland County Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted former Moeller High School and University of Kentucky relief pitcher Austin Strickland of Winchester with the 227th pick in the eighth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Strickland is the son of Dr. Mike Strickland and Dr. Regina Melink.

Fr. Mike Paraniuk made an announcement on the Pirates drafting Strickland during the Sunday, July 16 Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro, where the family are members.

Strickland appeared in 54 games for the Wildcats and posted a 7-7 record with a career 5.24 earned run average. He was a two-time Southeastern Conference Honor Roll member.

The 6-2 right-hander was ranked the No. 2 pitcher and No. 6 overall recruit in Ohio as a senior at Cincinnati Moeller High School. He was named preseason First-Team All-State in 2020. At UK, Strickland recorded 66 strikeouts in 47 innings.