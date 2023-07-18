The former Knauff Grocery, now the Blue Creek General store is changing hands. The evolution continues. Steve and Alice Sanada are proud to pass the torch to Ashwin Patel. Nish, as he is known, is a young man with a lot of energy. He is committed to filling the needs of the community by constantly improving the store. Stop in to meet him and share your thoughts and needs with him.Steve and Alice will stay on through the end of the month to help with the transfer and to express their heartfelt thanks to all the great folks that have supported them over the years.They will then enter into a slower paced life in retirement.