News Release

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced that the Economic Development Administration has awarded a $2 million grant to the Adams County Regional Water District in West Union for water infrastructure upgrades to serve the Winchester Industrial Park.

“To grow Ohio’s economy, we need to ensure that rural businesses and communities have the infrastructure they need,” said Brown. “Investments like these help communities in Ohio create jobs and attract new businesses to the area.”

“The Adams County Commissioners’ are grateful to our congressional delegation for supporting our efforts toward the creation of the Winchester Industrial Park. This funding will have a profound impact on our local development efforts and improve the quality of life for people in the region,” said the Adams County Commissioners in a joint statement.

This project will provide a 350,000-gallon water tank and water line that will provide critical additional capacity needed for industrial businesses to expand, spurring new businesses growth on 55 acres at the park. This EDA investment will be matched with $500,000 in local funds and is expected to create 150 jobs, retain 84 jobs, and generate $6 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.