Danny Joe Grooms 64 of Stout, formerly of West Union, passed away at his home July 12, 2023. He went peacefully in his sleep after struggling with a recurrent illness.

Danny worked as a laborer for various businesses in the area. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and his memories of playing softball as “Critter” to his many friends. Danny had no children of his own, but seamlessly stepped into the role of father and later grandfather to the children of his life companion, Debbie Petrie.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Mary Grooms, who played a major role in his upbringing; mother Margaret Lute; brother Tommy Lute; and stepson Jonathan Petrie. He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Lute and Donna Glenn; nieces Jessica Helton, Heather Lute, Alisha Glenn, Summer and Shawn Anon and Aidan; stepdaughters Daleana and Kamiakin Richards; their daughters, Kara and Noah O’Rourke and Hannah and Cole Phillips: great grandchildren Micah and Laikyn; stepson Jason Petrie and his children, Braeden, Jaelynn, Jase, Joey and Jaedyn.

Danny was a good and patient man who had a big heart. He was always willing to help a person as best he could. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends who know he is at peace now

