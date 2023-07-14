For the last several weeks we have been covering the Coleman brothers. In 1846, the Coleman family moved from Carroll County, Ohio where William Coleman the patriarch of the family earned a living by farming. Thinking the land was more fertile in southern Ohio, he and all his family packed their belongings and moved to a farm approximately a half mile south of Youngsville in Adams County, Ohio. William and his wife Jane “Jean” (Boyce) Coleman had one daughter and five sons. Willaim died in 1854 and Jean in 1858. Their son John who had never married, cared for his parents until their death. After their death, John lived with his younger brother, Robert and his family which consisted of Robert’s wife, Elizabeth (Taylor) Coleman and their children: Mary, James, Jane and Alma.

When the war of the rebellion broke-out, Robert was determined to join and fight for the northern cause. John, however, would not hear of Robert leaving his family so he volunteered to go in his place.

This week I would like to share some background information concerning John and Robert Coleman’s brother, David Coleman. David was born in Washington County, Penn. on March 24, 1822. Until his twentieth year was reached, he was employed alternately in working on the family farm during the summer season, and attending school in the winter months. He assumed the role of educator at age eighteen. He was engaged irregularly in teaching until the age of twenty-five. In 1845, his persevering application to literary studies having endowed him with a varied store of excellent and useful attainments. He commenced the study of medicine under the supervision of Dr. C. V. McMillen, at Carrollton, Ohio. During the following three years he devoted his time and attention sedulously to his text books, and in the winters of 1847, 1848 and 1849, attended lectures at the Western Reserve Medical College, located at Cleveland, Ohio. In February, 1849, he graduated with honors from this institution, and subsequently removed to West Union in Adams County, where he was engaged in an extensive medical practice.

During the war of the rebellion, he served for two years as Examining Surgeon in the United States Provost Marshal’s office, of the Eleventh Ohio Congressional District. He supported the Republican party. Public office of a political or partisan nature he never either sought or accepted. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and cherished the creed on which he bases his views of religion and theology.

In 1851, David married Elizabeth Campbell Kirker, (1833-1904) whose grandfather was the Thomas Kirker, former Governor of Ohio. Her parents were Col. William Kirker and her mother was Esther A. (Williamson) Kirker. David and Elizabeth had five children: Dr. Wm “Will” Kirker Coleman (1853-1909), Claudius Boyce Coleman (1860-?), Jennie W. Coleman (1863-1863) Clement C. Coleman (1866-1890) and David Boyce Coleman (1874-1875). In 1887, David died at the age of 65. As you can see, Elizabeth suffered much heartache in the loss of her husband and their children.

Next week we will share a couple of the letters that David wrote to his family during the War of the Rebellion.