Media Release

BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, proudly acknowledges that Southern Hills Community Bank has earned its highest, 5-Star rating for financial strength and stability for 39 consecutive quarters. This latest rating was assigned in June 2023 based on March 31, 2023 financial data and signifies that Southern Hills Community Bank continues to be one of the strongest banks in the nation.

“Bank with an institution that you can trust will be there for you when you need it,” suggests Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “We’ve all seen what can happen. Banks that are not well-rounded can run into trouble in a very short time. BauerFinancial’s star-ratings take into account a broad range of current and historical data to minimize that risk. That’s one way Southern Hills Community Bank’s 5-Star status differentiates it from other banks you may have heard about in the news… because who you bank with does matter.”

That includes banks like Southern Hills Community Bank. Since its inception in 1884, Southern Hills Community Bank has been a dedicated mainstay in this community. With a solid track record behind it, Southern Hills Community Bank has displayed the strength and fortitude to continue pressing forward in the same discerning manner that it has for the past 139 years.

Southern Hills Community Bank has offices located in Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Hillsboro, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles.