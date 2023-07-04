The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1-Sept. 30, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with ABCAP. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-567-268-1009.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills.

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

· Proof of disability (if applicable).

· Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

Last year, more than 300 families in Adams County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

“For Adams County we assisted over 300 families. Contact information: Adams Brown County Action Partnership at (937) 695-0316 for Adams County HEAP Office.”

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $52,500.00.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact ABCAP at 1-800-233-7891. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.