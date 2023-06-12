The Peebles Football program will be hosting a free Punt, Pass & Kick camp on Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m.

The camp will be held at the Peebles football field at 1 Simmons Avenue and will give campers an opportunity to come and see what Peebles football is all about. Be sure to come dressed in athletic clothes, bring a drink and participants will be served a light dinner.

Sign-ups for the 2023 Peebles football and cheer seasons will be accepted.

For more information, call Mike or Jessica McDonald at (937) 217-3839.