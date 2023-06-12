Kenneth Edwin Crawford, 76 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born on April 26, 1947, in Seaman, Ohio, the son of the late Hugh and Geneva (Simmons) Crawford. After serving in the United States Army and the National Guard, Kenneth worked as a carpenter for Schottenstein’s. He belonged to the Seaman American Legion Post 633 and the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Crawford, and by two grandsons, Damian Ward and Braden Cox.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Carol Louise (Turner) Crawford, whom he married on December 28, 1966. He also leaves his son, Kenneth Crawford, Jr., of West Union and his daughters, Beth (Brian) Seaman of Peebles and Tonya Ward of Winchester; along with four brothers, John (Linda) Crawford of West Union, Keith Crawford of Seaman, Jim (Martha) Crawford of West Union and Charles (Teri) Crawford of Seaman; and four sisters, Judy Jones of Hillsboro, Diana (Bill) Parker of Winchester, Kathy Crawford of West Union and Linda Allen of Seaman. Kenneth will be missed by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.,= at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Freeland Hollow Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.