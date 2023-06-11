Judy Lynn Dotson, 61 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her residence.

Judy was born on August 17, 1961, in Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma (Ramsey) Fetters. Judy worked as an assistant manager for Family Dollar stores. She was an avid bingo player and loved to go to the Seaman American Legion Bingo nights.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dotson, whom she married on May 25, 1990, and who passed away on July 13, 2021. She is survived by her son, Charles (Amanda) Dotson of Peebles; a brother, Paul Fetters of Winchester; and three sisters, Shirley Taylor of Florida, Wanda (Doug) Boling of Peebles and Paula Boldman of Winchester.

The family is planning a gathering of family and friends to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.