CASA of Adams and Scioto County has announced the appointment of Cortney Brumley, Executive Director, to the Rural Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.

Serving a two-year term, Cortney Brumley, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of 893 local programs that make up the National CASA and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) network. In 2021, the CASA/GAL network, with its 97,920 volunteers, served more than 242,176 children who have experienced abuse or neglect. With more than 391,000 children entering foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy.

“The National CASA/GAL Leadership Councils are a vital part of our efforts to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said National CASA/GAL Chief Executive Officer, Tara Lisa Perry. “We are so excited and grateful to have Mrs. Brumley providing her insight and expertise as we strive to move our mission forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”

Cortney Brumley lives with her husband Joe and their children in rural Adams County, Ohio. Cortney recently expanded the Scioto County CASA program to Adams County; she joined Scioto CASA as the Executive Director in the fall of 2021. Previous to this position, Cortney worked in Franklin County as an EPSEA Liaison and as a Literacy Coordinator. Cortney is from Athens, Ohio. She has earned two Master’s degrees from Ohio University, in Education: including her principal license, and a Bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education. Cortney is passionate about advocating for youth in foster care and educational stability. Cortney works tirelessly to ensure all children receive the care they deserve. Within the first year as executive director of Scioto CASA, Cortney has doubled the amount of Court Appointed Special Advocates available in the county and tripled the number of children served. She has recently trained and sworn in the first group of child advocates for Adams County. Cortney is guided by the understanding that all children deserve specifically tailored, best-interest advocacy that is rooted in trauma informed care and family preservation.

“I am honored to be appointed to this important national role, “said Brumley, Executive Director CASA of Adams and Scioto County “As a member of Adams County, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a network that makes us stronger as we strengthen our work across the nation.”