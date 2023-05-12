There are many things we have to consider growing up. Your dream job, dream house, or maybe just your dreams in general. But for some people, it’s considering if they want to be alive. If they want to continue to continue experiencing the feeling of loneliness.

That’s why it’s important to check on people. Making sure they’re actually okay when they say they are. In this big world of ours, we have to stick together, even though there’s many things that can try and separate us.

Race, religion, height, body weight and many more can try and separate us. As a bi-racial teenager, I know what it’s like to feel separated and how that feeling can affect you.

And the emotions that goes with it.

We shouldn’t have to make jokes about others to be considered “funny” or “cool”. And we shouldn’t have to change how we look because of someone else’s comment. Instead, we should be able to treat ourselves and others with love and kindness. Just the way God intended us to do.

Kennedi Dotson is a student at the Adams County Christian School.