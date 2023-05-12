Russell Edgar Brown, 83, of Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1940 in Blue Creek, Ohio, a son to the late Wesley and Rosetta (Campbell) Brown.

Russell loved spending time in his garden and mowing grass. He also enjoyed the good times with his family and friends with a beer in his hand.

Russell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emily Brown; children, Therese (Kevin North) King and Tonya (Greg) DeFine; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) King, Brooke King (Tyler Manns), Olivia DeFine and Christian DeFine; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jayden, Katelynn and Leah King; sister, Faye (Albert) Parker and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Barry King; siblings, Ronnie Brown, Clarence Brown, Ruth (Bud) Nixon and Otis (Ruth) Brown; and sister-in-laws, Lonnie Brown and Anna Brown.

Friends may call from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 in Russell’s memory.