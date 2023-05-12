May is Military Appreciation Month and includes military holidays such as Memorial Day (May 29) and National Poppy Day (May 26). Look for the American Legion Auxiliary Young Moore Unit 100 West Union Ohio at the courthouse square distributing the poppy in exchange for a donation. Wear a poppy on this week end to show your appreciation to servicemembers, veterans, military spouses, and remember those who gave their lives protecting our freedoms.

Your donation to the poppy fund may only be used for the following:

1. For the rehabilitation of veterans honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces after April 6, 1917.

2. For the welfare of the families of veterans of the above named period.

3. For the rehabilitation of hospitalized military service personnel returning home and awaiting discharge who require treatment in service hospitals.

4. For the welfare of veterans, active military personnel, and the families of veterans and active military personnel of the above named period where financial and medical need is evident.

5. For the purpose of poppy kits and supplies used to make symbolic poppies and poppy items that will be distributed for donations to the poppy fund.

The ALA also has a partnership with the Honor Flight Network. Poppy funds may be donated to Honor Flight Hubs for specific expenses.

Please look for the auxiliary on Memorial Day weekend to get your poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform