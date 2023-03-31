AEP Ohio is preparing for yet another weekend of severe weather beginning tonight through tomorrow — we’re encouraging customers to be prepared, too. Right now, crews are making sure they have the equipment needed on trucks and inventory for replacing poles or other equipment. We’ve also proactively requested additional crew support through a mutual assistance program to help with anticipated power restoration needs beginning tomorrow morning.

AEP METEOROLOGIST REPORT: AT-A-GLANCE

Our staff meteorologists are continuing to monitor a strong low pressure system expected to impact AEP Ohio customers. There are two main concerns with this storm system:

A broken line of severe thunderstorms is likely along a cold front in Western Ohio this evening-night. Scattered 60-70 mph wind gusts are the main utility threats. An isolated tornado or two is also possible. There is uncertainty on how quickly storms weaken further east and south.

A highly impactful, widespread windstorm is expected Saturday with the highest utility impacts expected to be in Southeast Ohio.

Below are additional notes from AEP Ohio’s meteorologists:

Confidence is up (80-90%) that the wind portion of the storm will lead to a large power outage event — particularly in Southeast Ohio.

If the weather forecast pans out, another multi-day restoration event is imminent in our highly forested, more sensitive territories of Southeast Ohio.

Widespread rainfall today and storms tonight will soften soil and allow trees to topple easily.

Areas that get many hours of sunshine on Saturday will likely get peak wind gusts over 65 mph.

Wind gusts will likely be at their strongest late morning and early afternoon in Central Ohio before cloud cover moves in.

FAQS

What should customers do if they see downed lines?

Don’t touch it or anything near it. Even telephone or cable lines can become energized. Keep yourself and others far away and call 911 and AEP Ohio immediately at (800) 672-2231. Remember to also investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

We’re heading into another weekend with the potential to be without power — why does it take so long to restore power after storms?

Every storm is different. The severity of the damage and accessibility are both factors to consider — especially in more rural areas where terrain and residual storm conditions may make it more difficult to reach and repair damaged equipment. Right now, crews are making sure we have the equipment needed on trucks and inventory for replacing poles or other equipment. We will also be leveraging contractors and mutual assistance for additional support.

Why does it take so long to get an estimated restoration time after a storm-related outage?

In order to provide you with the most accurate restoration time estimates, our teams must first conduct thorough assessments of damage to our lines and equipment to understand what repairs are needed and how long they may take. For customers without power, they may see an outage status of “assessing” on the mobile app, outage map or through text alerts for the first 24-48 hours after the storm or longer. Once crews have completed their assessment, customers can expect to receive an updated estimated restoration time.

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY REMINDERS

NOTE: We strongly encourage customers with life-supporting medical equipment to have a backup power source and an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

As we get ready for the latest incoming weather, you too can prepare yourself and your loved ones by following these tips:

Develop an emergency preparedness plan for you and your family. Contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have a medical condition — and don’t forget to include your pets in your planning.

Assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, fully charged portable chargers, extra cash and maps of your area.

Remember to secure any loose objects outside of your home such as furniture, umbrellas or trampolines that could become airborne in strong winds.

STAY CONNECTED

Customers can receive the latest alerts and information and should:

Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts

Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App

Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap

Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter