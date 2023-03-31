Betty J. Brewer, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023. Betty was born February 23, 1939 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Charles and Thelma (Dunkin) Bayless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Brewer.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Bradford of West Union and Bruce Bradford of Manchester; four sisters, Jane Stout of Manchester, Linda Crawford of West Union, Mary Rhoades of Peebles and Ann Lute of West Union; two brothers, Roger Bayless of West Union and Larry Bayless of Manchester; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the West Union Village Cemetery with Richard Lloyd officiating. Visitation will be held the same day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.