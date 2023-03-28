Part of the festivities of the March 24 Senior All Star games was the awarding of the annual C103 Scholarships. Ten scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to deserving seniors from schools in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Front row, from left, Peyton Magee (Fairfield), Faith Miller (Fairfield), Laney Ruckel (North Adams), McKenzie Dotson (Eastern Brown) and Keetyn Hupp (North Adams); Back row, from left, Don Bowles (President, DreamCatcher Communications), Aaron Lucas (Manchester), Mason Sims (Peebles), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Cory Reed (Peebles) and Carson Emery (Whiteoak). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)