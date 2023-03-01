Louise Harper, age 95 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her residence. Louise was born October 6, 1927 in Adams County to the late Willie and Flossie (Edmisten) Pollard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Harper and brother, Leon Pollard.

Louise was a member of Sandy Springs Methodist Church and the Sandy Springs Women’s Society.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Pickworth of Sunbury, Ohio; two sons, Wayne Harper and Judy of Stout and Keith Harper of West Union; eight grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with John Greenlee officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope of Portsmouth.