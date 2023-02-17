Connie Cox, age 62 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday February 17, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Connie was born January 13, 1961 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Fred and Lois (Myers) Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter Amanda (Cox) Wallingford; brother David Riley; two sisters, Carol (Riley) Gries and Lisa (Riley) Sizemore; and in-laws Clarence (Buggy) Cox and Joan (Harper) Cox.

She is survived by her loving husband Kevin A. Cox, Sr. of West Union; two children, Cayela Cox of West Union and Kevin A. Cox, Jr. of West Union; sister Barbara (Riley) Preston of Feesburg; brothers Mike Riley and Lisa of Mt. Orab and Doug Riley of Mowrystown; grandson Jimmy Wallingford, Jr.; son-in-law Jimmy Wallingford, Sr; brother and sister in law Martin and Deborah (Cox) Sweeney of Oregon; aunts Lelia Myers of Feesburg and Betty (Riley) Gibson of Felicity; niece Gabby Davis; great nephew Ryan Fryman, Jr.; special friend that’s near and dear Sharlene Bass of Georgia; and many friends, family, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Wikins officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.