Betty Hayslip, age 88 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Betty was born September 14, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Frank and Corniella (Tittle) Pollard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Aaron Eulett; daughter Diana Thatcher; brothers Robert and Melvin Pollard; grandchildren Linda Kay Little, April Bevens-Greene, Thomas McCarty and Christopher Hayslip.

Survivors include son Walter Eulett of Mayo, Florida; daughters Shirley Ann Bevens and Bill of Mooresburg, Tennessee, Linda Harmon of Gallatin, Tennessee, Wilma Eulett of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Brenda Davis of Bean Station, Tennessee, Helen Blackford of Scottsville, Kentucky and Janice Thompson and Jim of Manchester, Ohio; brother Leo Pollard of West Union, Ohio; sister Imogene Seymour of West Union, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at The New Beginnings Church, 409 E. 2nd Street, Manchester, Ohio, at 1 p.m. with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.