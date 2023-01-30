Jordan Allen Ryan, age 39, of Peebles, departed this Earth, bound for Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, with his family and close friends by his side. Jordan was born on May 18, 1983, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. Jordan was a patient at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit for seven months before coming home.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Joyce Compton Ryan of Peebles; his father, Jeff (Sandy) Ryan of Sinking Spring; one sister, Shana Ryan Reffitt and nephew, Chaise Reffitt, both of Hillsboro; one brother, Jacob Ryan of Toledo; and his paternal grandfather, P.J. Ryan of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by special friends and caregivers, David and Rachel Sims and their kids, Brennan, Kylie, Mason, and Colyn, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.

Jordan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Edith Compton; paternal grandmother, Delores Plummer Ryan; and an aunt, Janice (Paul) Cardone.

Anyone who met Jordan can attest that he was a special, unique person who never allowed his physical disabilities to affect his outlook on life. Jordan was afflicted with a rare neuromuscular syndrome involving multiple birth defects. Many classmates, teachers, and community members highly valued his friendship, and it was returned tenfold. Indeed, Jordan influenced hundreds of people throughout his lifetime and beyond with his participation in the organ donation program. Jordan was an avid sports fan with the Peebles Indians, where he graduated in 2003, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball teams being among his favorites. He enjoyed listening to games on C-103 and interacting with radio personalities. Jordan was honored to have been appointed Special Deputy by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Services honoring

Jordan’s life will be conducted at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman, Ohio, with close friend Gene Toole officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, at the Countryside Church of Christ. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 2, 2023 at the Countryside Church of Christ with burial following in the Evergreen Cemetery, Steam Furnace Rd., Peebles, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to SATH – Kamp Dovetail, c/o Linda Allen, 5350 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, or online at Kamp Dovetail.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.