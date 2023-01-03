North Adams pulls away in second half to top Peebles 58-42

Peebles’ Mason Sims finds the path to the rim crowded with North Adams defenders in action from the Holiday Classic championship game on December 30. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams’ Cody Hesler drives to the basket during the first quarter of the December 30 Holiday Classic title game. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Looking to defend their Holiday Classic championship, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils took the floor for the final game of the 2022 Classic, matching up just like 2021 with Coach Josh Arey and his Peebles Indians, a match up that basketball fans in the county always enjoy.

The Devils came into the game with a record of 7-1, advancing to the finals with an easy win over West Union the previous night, while the Indians came in at 4-5 with a 13-point win over Manchester in the semi-finals. For the Peebles squad, the issue though 10 games had been their struggles on offense and that continued in the 2022 title game. The Tribe put up 29 points in the firs half and trailed North Adams by just four at the break, but then could only muster 13 second half points as the Devils pulled away and took the title with a 58-42 triumph.

“ Winning this tournament is always one of our goals,” said Coach Copas in his postgame radio spot. “It was good to get on the floor with some competition like Peebles. They’re scrappy defensively and they hit some shots early tonight. When they hit shots,they can beat anybody.”

“Right now we have about a seven man rotation and all our kids just need to continue to understand their roles, whether they are playing 20 minutes some nights or 12 another.”

In the December 30 championship tilt, the Indians jumped out to a good start and a quick 5-1 lead after a Cory Reed three-ball and a Mason Sims bucket. The two teams combined for an impressive 15 three-point goals in the game, eight of those coming in the opening period. After a 7-0 Devils run put them up 8-5, the game’s next six buckets came from beyond the arc, beginning with North Adams’ Bransyn Copas giving his team an 11-5 advantage. That was followed by long balls from Peebles’ Hayden Browning, North Adams’ Breestin Schweickart, Reed back to back for Peebles to tie the game at 14, and Schweickart again for the Devils. After the smoke for that artillery barrage had cleared, North Adams escaped the first quarter with a 19-14 lead.

The Indians bounced back and began the second stanza with a 9-0 run that included a Gage Grooms trey and capped by a Chris Oldfield score that gave Peebles a 23-19 lead. The back and forth action continued as North Adams scored the next seven to retake the lead, a run that included a Carson Osborne three-point goal.

A later three-pointer by Copas put his team up 31-25, answered by a bucket in the paint from Peebles’ Zane Knechtly. After a short jumper from Copas, the Indians closed the half with a pair of Reed free throws and went to the intermission down by four at 33-29.

Peebles opened the second half with a Reed basket and a Sims free throw to pull back within one as both teams struggled on offense. The Devils didn’t’ score until the 4:50 mark of the third when went long distance again to extend their lead, getting back-to-back threes from Copas to move up 39-32. The two side swapped scores for the remainder of the period, which ended with the Devils still in front 43-37.

The plague of offensive woes struck the Indians as the final quarter began as they managed only three points in the first five minutes of play. Meanwhile, the Devils began to cushion their advantage with three-pointers from Schweickart and Copas to go up double digits at 55-40. Peebles got another Reed three-pointer but the momentum of the contest had swung totally in favor of the Green Devils.

As the final minutes would down, both coaches emptied their benches as a pair of Rothwell free throws closed out a 16-point win and another Holiday Classic title for Coach Copas and his squad.

Bransyn Copas was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player and he led all scorers in the championship game with 27 points, including five three-point goals. Breestin Schweickart scored 11 for the winners, three of his baskets coming from long distance. Jayce Rothwell was named to the All-Tournament Team and he added 8 points in the title game.

“Sometimes Bransyn gets to settling a little bit but I told him that he has great shooters around him and to just penetrate and create that inside-out game,” added Coach Copas.

For Peebles, Cory Reed and Mason Sims made the All-Tourney Team and scored 17 and 8 points respectively in the final contest.

The now 4-6 Indians were back in action on Tuesday, January 3, hosting the Piketon Redstreaks in non-conference action, then jumping back into Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Friday, January 6, hosting Lynchburg.

North Adams improved to 8-1 on the season and will return to the hardwood on Friday, hosting Eastern Brown in SHAC action. On Saturday, the Devils will be on the road at Minford for a non-conference match up.

“January is going to be a tough month for us,” said Coach Copas. “We have a tough schedule but the month of January should show what we’re made of, a chance for us to take another step forward to get ready for tournament time.”

Devils 58

Indians 42

Peebles

14 15 8 5 —42

North Adams

19 14 10 15 —58

Peebles (42): Sims 2 4-6 8, Wilkinson 0 0-2 0, Oldfield 2 0-0 4, Grooms 3 0-0 7, Reed 6 2-2 17, Browning 1 0-0 3, Knechtly 1 1-2 3, Team 15 7-14 42.

N. Adams (58): Rothwell 2 4-6 8, Copas 10 2-4 27, Buttelwerth 3 0-0 6, Osborne 2 0-0 6, Schweickart 4 0-0 11, Team 21 6-10 58.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Reed 3, Browning 1, Grooms 1

N. Adams (10)- Copas 5, Schweickart 3, Osborne 2