(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1986)

Just a short distance north of the site of the former Mershon Tavern stands a small log house now owned by Camp Woodland Altars. Situated just a few feet off the east side of Ohio 41, this little structure underwent restoration in the early 1970’s.

Research reveals that this section of land was not surveyed until the Fall of 1820. The first owner was John Donalson of Manchester, A son of Adams County pioneer, Isarael Donalson. John apparently bought this land for investment purposes but died before disposing of it. His son, William, then acquired the land and began subdividing it.

It was apparently John and Elizabeth Duvall who bought a small piece of the Donalson land and built the little log house in 1832. This area of Adams County is part of the Serpent Mound Crypto explosion Structure and possesses rather poor soil unsuitable for farming. This probably explains why the Duvalls kept their property for only a few years and why subsequent owners kept the land for only a short time before selling out. Of the numerous owners of this home and property was included Benjamin Mershon, a grandson of the old Revolutionary soldier and tavern keeper, Timothy Mershon. Shown is a contemporary view of the Duvall log home.

Traveling a little further north of old Zane’s Trace, just a few hundred yards south of the Highland County line, at one time stood the old Amen Tavern. This was a substantial stone house built in 1812 by German immigrant, Daniel Amen. The Amen house stood on the west side of the road and remained standing until 1910 when a new frame home was completed beside it by Charles Baldwin and the old tavern was razed. One legend pertaining to the Amen inn has survived down through the years. Prior to steamboat travel on the Ohio River, the Zane Trace was a main thoroughfare from the West and South to Washinton, D.C. of the many distinguished politicians traveling the road through Adams County was included the famous senator and orator, Henry Clay. Upon one of his first trips over the trace from his home in Lexington, Kentucky, he lodged one night with the Amens. After rising the following morning, it is said that the great statementsman gazed up on the countryside surrounding the Amen home and remarked, “Mr. Amen, you have a romantic and beautiful country. What is the county and principal town?”

From all indications, Mr. Amen did not know which side of the county line he resided and in this thick German accent replied, “Well, sir, dis ish Highland County and Hillsboro ish de county seat apout fifteen miles northwest.: Whereupon Mr. Clay proceeded to ask, “Well, Mr. Amen, who are your leading and prominent men in Highland County?” Without much hesitation the plucky tavern keeper unabashedly answered, “Well sir, as to dat, I believe Squire Gulliford and myself ish de most prominent characters in dish part of the county.”