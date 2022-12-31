By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When we were children, the years seemed to go slow, summer vacations were endless, and Christmas took forever to get here. But oh, how time flies when one reaches adulthood. And so, on Sunday, we enter 2023 – ready or not, here it comes. Many will make resolutions, start diets and exercise, vow to read the Bible in a year, and get better organized. Most look forward to new experiences and hopeful days ahead.

How will you ring in the New Year? Whether curled up in your jammies watching the ball drop or dolled up in sparkle toasting at a festive party, it’s all good if you stay safe and responsible. Here are a few ideas for your holiday fun:

• Dance the night away

• Movie marathon with friends and family

• Write reflections about 2022

• Work on goals for 2023

• Declutter your life

• Play family-friendly games

• Host or go out for a fancy dinner and arrive home early enough to relax into the New Year

• Snuggle with someone you love – even if someone is your dog

Regardless of how you choose to bring in 2023, NEVER drink and drive – book a hotel, call a taxi or an uber, or whatever is necessary to get you and others safely into 2023.

To times gone by – and whatever is to come – Happy New Year Adams County!