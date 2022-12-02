Hazel L. Gustin, 83 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Hazel was born in Highland County on February 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Layton and Clementine (Houchen) Hilterbran. Hazel worked for the Ohio Historical Society at Serpent Mound, in the gift shop. She attended the Sinking Spring Community Church.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her seven brothers, Jack, Amos, Junior, Tooney, Joseph, Franklin, and Roger Hilterbran; and eight sisters, Ruby Gillety, Dorothy Karns, Edna Kelemen, Mildred Hilterbran, Mary Hilterbran, Joann Hooker, Eleanore Hilterbran, and Marcella Angel.

Hazel is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Gustin, whom she married on October 26, 1958; and by her daughter, Karen (Jeff) Dicke, of Hillsboro. She also leaves her sisters, Shirley Myers, Judy Fulton, Linda Garrison, Bonnie Stout, Pat Beech, and Debbie Hilterbran, all of Peebles, Jenny Benner of Waynesville and Beverly West of Hillsboro.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Sinking Spring Community Church in Sinking Spring, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Greg Seaman will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church, the Hospice of Hope, or the Hope House Christian Counseling Center in Sinking Spring.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.