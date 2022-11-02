Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on October 11, 2022, at the Municipal Building. Mayor Jason Buda Presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Cambell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present, also in attendance: Melissa J. Hall – Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator arrived at 7:26 p.m., Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief arrived at 7:26 p.m., Danni Studebaker, Assistant EMS arrived at 7:26 p.m., Visitors – Chelsea Blevins, Matt Wheeler, Samantha Young, Randy Walters, Billie Walters, Zack Young.

Mayor Jason Buda welcomed the visitors. They were not on the agenda, but he had spoken with them prior to the meeting about some issues and that it is being taken care and resolved. Also, they had a great event last weekend, great turn out and really appreciate all the help they did for it. Matt Wheeler stated that next year’s event will be on the first Saturday of the month, which will be October 7, 2023. They will try to expand next year because the crowd was larger than they had expected. The bank allowed them to use their parking lot. Chelsea Blevins stated she believed there was over a thousand people in total. They will have movie night again next year. Mayor Jason Buda told them when they get it together for next year to come back so they can discuss everything and have all on board. Mary Jane Campbell had a suggestion about having portalets for future events and that the restroom issue was the only complaints she had received. Chelsea stated it was miscommunicated but the Courthouse bathrooms were open and they had three separate facilities open. She apologized for the complaints that Council members received. Randy Brewer stated there were a lot of people bragging on the event. Chelsea stated there were over 200 entries in the costume contest. Jason Francis suggested they put together a Courthouse Lawn Association, which would consist of a group of citizens and maybe one Council member. Maybe they could form a nonprofit so they could apply for grants as well.

Minutes discussion regarding revisions to the September 7, 2022 meeting. Jason Francis requested that a revision be made as follows:

1) To change the name from MRDD on page 2 of the minutes to “Board of Developmental Disabilities,” That is now the correct term that Governor Kasich changed. Solicitor Tom Mayes stated it was fine to change the wording from what was used to the correct term.

Motion by Jason Francis, second by Donna Young to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on September 27, 2022 as distributed with said revision to be made. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

After a discussion about the bills, Council decided to come back to them after each member had time to review them.

Motion by Randy Brewer, second by Jason Francis, to accept the statement of receipts for the month of September for Mayor’s Court in the amount of $2,053.00, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

ORDINANCE 2022-9 – An Ordinance Designating a Handicapped Parking Space at 322 North Second Street and 311 North Street in the Village of West Union, Adams County, Ohio and Declaring the same as an Emergency. Motion by Randy Brewer, second by Donna Young, to suspend the rules, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Donna Young, second by Jason Francis to adopt Ordinance 2022-9, and declaring an emergency, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief advised Council that he had an accident on State Route 41 South, hitting a freezer in the middle of the road traveling south about 60 miles per hour. The cruiser is still operable and he has not gotten an estimate on the damage yet. His presence was needed at a fire to clear everyone from the scene and since their closest officer was in the Peebles area, they requested him to help.

Tom Mayes, Village Solicitor, thanked everyone for excusing him from the last meeting and apologized for the late notice given. Briefly mentioned the Ordinance that council passed last meeting. Stated he would need an executive session at the end for pending litigation.

Mayor Jason Buda received a letter from Patty in Mayor’s Court asking him and Council to hire someone to help her out. The issue was previously brought up in the last Council meeting but no decisions were made at that time. Shelley and Melissa prepared figures for Council to review. Mayor Buda is requesting Council to go ahead and get someone hired right away so they can get the Baldwin Group in and install their program and start training the staff. Council reviewed the documents and had a brief discussion on the remaining funds available and the total of hours they would need someone per week. Council and the Village Solicitor agreed it is necessary to advertise the job and set up interviews. The issue was tabled until after they have had the working/finance meeting on October 18, 2022. Mayor Buda also stated he would need an executive session at the end for discipline.

Shelley Gifford, Village Treasurer, reminded Francis about an ordinance that was to be tabled until November on the drug houses. Jason Francis stated they will probably need to table it until January. Solicitor Tom Mayes said he had done some research and they are still working on defining what is meant as far as “reasonable accommodations” by law and whatever is determined will need to be added in the Village Zoning Ordinance to be able to enforce. Council had some questions on the matter and a short discussion occurred.

Gifford also asked Council for guidance since there was not enough appropriations to pay the November and December water bills to the Adams County Water Department. “We have the cash but do not have the appropriations”, Gifford stated, Requesting to take the last two bills out of the General Fund/Capital Outlay. Solicitor Tom Mayes said he will draft a Resolution for Council to pass and to pay the water bills at the next meeting on October 25, 2022. Also, Shelley advised Council about some other upcoming bills and where the Village stands with the Village Funds.

Council member John R. Lafferty discussed an issue with how hard it is finding phone numbers in the phone books and how they have become unreliable. A draft spreadsheet was prepared that had numbers for local offices of the Village of West Union. Council members were asked if they would want to add their phone numbers to the list and whether it was to be public or non-public.

Council member Mark Brewer asked Jerry Kirker about the blacktopping on Walnut Street and about the chip and seal on Cemetery Street estimate. Jerry Kirker said he is still waiting to hear, that he hadn’t got back with him yet.

Council member Francis informed Council that the Adams County Regional Medical Center is holding a Women’s Health Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from a.m. – 5 p.m. there will be mammograms, low-cost blood screenings, bone density screening and an inflatable colon display as Community resources for woman. Adams County is ranked the highest in the State of Ohio for Colon Cancer. They have also teamed up with FRS for transportation, so any one in Adams or Brown County can get free transportation. Flyers were passed out to everyone and also placed in the hallway of the municipal building. The Adams County Chamber in addition to ABCAP and the Brown County Chamber are hosting a business seminar for members and the public on October 27, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Chamber is also hosting a Trunk or Treat the same night as Trick or Treat at the Alpine House, the old Hospital. Hoping to have 15 local businesses parked in the front of the building on Wilson Street. The bill for $100 from the Adams County Children and Family First Committee is from where he is currently serving on the committee and he believes everyone on that committee received a bill.

Council member Campbell had two things to discuss 1) The portalets, because that seem to start two or three of the fights Saturday night. 2) Requested an executive session for a personnel matter. Jason Francis, mentioned the Chili Festival is going to be on October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He recommended that for events with at least 50 to 100 people there should be a requirement for some kind of portalet when the Courthouse is not open for restrooms. Local businesses should not have to open their doors for the public to use their restrooms. Donna Young agreed but stated they will open the doors to the Courthouse with a phone call. Francis stated he thought it would be a good idea for the Courthouse to put together a committee or association with some public members, Council members and Courthouse staff for events. This would be coming together and all working for a common goal.

Council member Randy Brewer questioned about the grass for the Sidewalk pathway. Jerry stated they will be working on it this week.

Council member Donna Young informed Council that the Eagle Creek Nursing Center is having a festival on October 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. they will be having a Hayride, Food truck, Trick or Treat, Face Painting, Booth and Vendors, and much more. They wanted to inform the Village in case they received complaints about the noise. She received several reports on how much people loved what went on over the weekend. A question directed to Danni Studebaker as to whether or not we have employees from our squad riding with the County squad helping them. Danni Studebaker stated there are employees that are with both squads and if they are asked for help, they are going to help. They both do the same for one another. A question directed to Jerry Kirker about McArthur Street and people want to know what is going on with the little houses and whether it is a fire hazard or anything like that with the closeness of them. Jerry Kirker stated he has no clue other than there are 12 little mobile houses being built on the right-hand side and they are about the same difference between houses on Hickory Street. Jason Francis stated there is nothing in the zoning right now but they have been working on the zoning Ordinances for the Village. Solicitor Tom Mayes said he can do some research on the issue.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer to approve the payment of the bills submitted, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mary Jane Campbell – abstain, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Lift Station for Crackle Subdivision are up and running. They will be doing the sewer taps in the next week or so.

Randy Brewer informed Council that Holly Johnson said she is going to get three benches to put on the sidewalk Pathway on State Route 41 through grant money and will have them installed for us. Possibly the end of this year, first of next year. Should be like the ones at the splash pad. Donna Young asked Jerry Kirker how many water taps are they going to be putting in and how much are they going for now. Jerry Kirker stated not sure how many but the pricing is something he will be discussing with the Finance Committee. It is something that needs to be addressed because the current tap fees are not covering the cost of the taps.

Danni Studebaker, WULS reported the squad had 1,579 runs this year and 58 so far this month. Jason Francis stated “we did apply two or three months ago for the First Responders Retention and Wellness through Governor Dewine’s program. We did not make it to the first four rounds, but I think there are a few more left and I called the State Representative and ask to see if he could put in a good word for us, so hopefully it will get us something.”

J.R.. Kirker, Fire Chief, reported the Fire Department had 399 runs for the year. Jerry Kirker stated there was a major fire Monday morning out on Logan’s Lane, and Matt Isaac, of Isaac Construction came out with equipment to help them to be able to get into it at no charge and it was very nice of him to help them out. Randy Brewer stated that they all did a great job out there.

Motion by Jason Francis, second by Donna Young, at 8:07 p.m. to enter executive session under ORC§121.22(G)(3) Litigation, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young, second by John R. Lafferty, at 8:37 to exit executive session for Litigation, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis, second by Mark Brewer, to accept the Commissioners offer of $100,000 to be paid over the period of three years with the condition that the status of the Village EMS remains the same, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Jason Francis, at 8:39 p.m. to enter executive session under ORC§121.22(G)(1) Discipline, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, at 9:51 p.m. to exit executive session for Discipline, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young, second by John R. Lafferty, at 9:53 p.m. to adjourn, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Meeting adjourned.